PVR Q2 profit down 15% to Rs 25 crore

Multiplex chain operator today reported a 15.13 per cent decline in consolidated net at Rs 24.72 crore for the ended September 30.



The company had posted a net of Rs 29.13 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.



Total income during the under review fell 0.31 per cent at Rs 559.52 crore as against Rs 561.30 crore in the July-September last fiscal."For 20 years, we have worked ardently to take India to the movies with new and innovative offerings like gold class, director's cut, plush recliners, IMAX, 4DX, playhouse, PXL, dolby atmos, VR lounge, Vkaao to add more layers of excitement and joy to the cinematic experience of our customers," Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Bijli said.Revenue from movie exhibition during the period stood at Rs 532.19 crore compared to Rs 516.46 crore in the year-ago period.Box office revenues for the were up by 7 per cent at Rs 299.3 crore on yearly basis, the company said. Advertising revenues rose by 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 68.8 crore, it addedTotal expenses during the period were Rs 520.23 crore as against Rs 517.30 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.currently operates a network of 600 screens spread over 131 properties in 51 cities across the country. The company intends to add approximately 65-70 screens in FY2017-18.shares were trading 1.49 per cent down at Rs 1,396 on