PVR's digital path to creating loyalty

PVR Cinemas recently launched a digital loyalty programme — a first of its kind for an exhibition chain in India — that aims to exploit data analytics to deliver more value to retain and attract more movie-goers. The programme is designed as an intuitive feature where the user’s mobile phone is effectively the membership card that collects points for every transaction which can be redeemed for a movie ticket or food and beverage (F&B) at the counter. The Rs 2,182-crore company aims to generate one extra visit and F&B transaction each for every member annually, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?