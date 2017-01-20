Company
PVR to pump in Rs 250 cr, add 70 screens every year

PVR currently operates about 570 screens across 46 cities & its is expected to touch 600 by Mar 2017

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The country’s largest multiplex operator, PVR, is planning to add 70 screens every year with an investment of Rs 250 crore as the scope for growing through acquisitions comes down.  It is also focusing on new offerings, superior ambience and cashless transactions to differentiate the brand. The firm recently saw a change in its holding structure as global private equity firm Warburg Pincus picked up 14% stake in the firm in exchange for Rs 820 crore. While the Bijli family parted with five% of its stake, Multiple Alternate Asset Management sold nine%.  PVR ...

The country’s largest multiplex operator, PVR, is planning to add 70 screens every year with an investment of Rs 250 crore as the scope for growing through acquisitions comes down.  It is also focusing on new offerings, superior ambience and cashless transactions to differentiate the brand. The firm recently saw a change in its holding structure as global private equity firm Warburg Pincus picked up 14% stake in the firm in exchange for Rs 820 crore. While the Bijli family parted with five% of its stake, Multiple Alternate Asset Management sold nine%.  PVR ...

