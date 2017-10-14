N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer at Tata Consultancy Services, talks to Romita Majumdar & Ayan Pramanik. Edited excerpts: You have fairly met expectations. Is this what is going to happen in the future -- lower growth but companies will meet expectations? We are very proud of what we did in a market where there are a lot of uncertainties. A bit lower than what analysts predicted. Of the 170 basis points (bps) movement, a significant movement (120 bps) came out of operational efficiencies and 50 bps due to the currency (movement). The deal signings have been ...