Q3 performance: Financial services visibility key positive for Infosys

Infosys delivered a muted but in-line performance in the December 2017 quarter (Q3) as sequential revenue growth and margins at 0.8 per cent and 24.3 per cent, respectively, were marginally better than analysts’ expectations. Revenue growth was volume-led with retail and energy, utilities and communications doing better than overall growth.

Given the holiday season, growth in bigger manufacturing and financial services verticals were flat. Despite the muted growth numbers, the company retained the FY18 guidance on revenue growth of 5.5-6.5 per cent and margins at 23-25 per cent ...