Q4 results: Infosys in repair and renovate mode under new CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys’ March 2018 quarter (Q4) numbers were in line with expectations. In dollar terms, the IT major’s top line was up 1.8 per cent sequentially (9.2 per cent year-on-year, or y-o-y). Revenue in constant currency terms was up 0.6 per cent sequentially (6.4 per cent y-o-y).

The 24.7 per cent operating profit margin, which was 30 basis points (bps) more than expectation, came as a surprise. Net profit, however, was weighed down by write-offs of Rs 1.18 billion, pertaining to earlier acquisitions, which are now on the block. It grew 2.4 per cent y-o-y to Rs 36.9 billion ...