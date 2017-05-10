Qatar Airways halves fares for biz class fliers, offers free stay in Doha

Under the offer, the business class fares from India to America start from Rs 1,80,000

Under the offer, the business class fares from India to America start from Rs 1,80,000

Persian carrier has lowered its business class fares by up to 50 per cent for its flights to America, and from via its hub.



The offer, which also includes free transit visa as well as free hotel stay for one night, is for the travellers who turn their layover into a stayover in Doha, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.



The travellers can now book tickets under the offer on flights on board the Qatar Airways' business class from May 9 to May 22 for travel until June 21, it said.



Under the offer, the business class fares from to America start from Rs 1,80,000 and for from Rs 1,00,000, the said.



The ticket price for starts from Rs 1,50,000 as a part of the offer, the airline said adding that the fares are valid for travel with immediate effect until June 21.



Passengers are also invited to add to their travel plans and experience Arabian with a free one night stay in one of the Qatari capital's luxurious four or five-star hotels and a free transit visa, it said.



"This offer will allow the travellers to extend their layover into a stayover, giving them an opportunity to experience the many delights Qatar has to offer," Chief Commercial Officer Ehab Amin said.



"We encourage all to consider adding to their itinerary with this offer of a free transit visa and five-star hotel stay in many of Doha's finest hotels," Amin said.



The airline also said that passengers transiting through can extend their stay to make the most of their journey with a completely free night stay, courtesy and Qatar Tourism Authority, or stay a little longer with a second night's stay for $50 booking fee.

Press Trust of India