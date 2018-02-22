Qualcomm, Microsoft offer 'always connected' PCs with smartphone features

Global chip-maker Technologies and have collaborated with leading retailers from across the world to offer new "always connected" PCs powered by the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform.

Retailers in the US, Australia, China, Italy, France and the UK will offer a range of new PCs from Asus, and Lenovo, the announced on Thursday.

" PCs powered by the Snapdragon Mobile PC platform are optimised to deliver new and innovative mobile computing features including up to Gigabit speeds, always on connectivity and beyond 'all day' battery life," said Don McGuire, Vice President, Global Product Marketing, Technologies, Inc.

Consumers around the world will be able to experience first-hand how the Snapdragon-powered "always connected" PCs are designed to give the best smartphone features.

" and Technologies have worked closely with leading PC manufacturers to push the boundaries of what a Windows PC can do and how it performs, while still offering the features and innovative experiences that users expect," added Matt Barlow, Corporate Vice President of Windows and Devices,