R-Cap files for listing of non-life insurance business

The Anil Ambani-owned has filed an application with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to list its non-life insurance company, Reliance General Insurance, via an initial public offering, according to sources.



The company expects to raise Rs 1,500-2,000 crore by listing its general insurance business, said sources. It is also seeking approval to sell up to 25 per cent of its shares in Currently, has 100 per cent ownership of



is looking to list its subsidiary — Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company, and Reliance General Finance. and would be listed this year.reported a 22 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It also posted a robust growth of 41 per cent in its gross premium written for the quarter ended June 30, which stood at Rs 1,278 crore.New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation, the two government-owned non-life insurers, have already filed their draft red herring prospectus. National Insurance, United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance are in the process of listing their businesses as part of the government’s plans to list five non-life insurers in which it holds stakes.ICICI Lombard was the first general insurance company to file a prospectus for listing.