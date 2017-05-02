R-Com enters data war; offers 70 GB 4G data at Rs 148 in Andhra, Telengana

Reliance Communications
is the latest entrant to the telecom war with a new data offering wherein the users in selected states are eligible to get 70 GB of 4G high-speed data
valid for 70 days at just Rs 148.
Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications
is currently offering ‘super value’ tariff plan
that includes 1GB 4G data
per day valid for 70 days along with a talk time balance of Rs 50. Also, the users opting for super value plan can make voice calls
for as low as 25 paisa per minute to any network. The offer is available for Reliance Communications
subscribers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh only.
Under the new FRC
54 plan, the subscriber will get 1 GB 4G high-speed data
per day valid for 28 days. Also, the tariff will offer within the network calls at 10 paisa per minute and to other networks at 25 paisa per minute – local and STD calls.
In FRC
61 plan, the subscriber will get 1 GB 4G high-speed data
per day valid for 28 days. The voice calls
tariff will reduce to 1 paisa per 6 seconds for calls made within the network and 1 paisa per 2 seconds for calls made to other networks – local and STD calls.