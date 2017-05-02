R-Com enters data war; offers 70 GB 4G data at Rs 148 in Andhra, Telengana

is the latest entrant to the telecom war with a new data offering wherein the users in selected states are eligible to get 70 GB of 4G valid for 70 days at just Rs 148.

Anil Ambani-owned is currently offering ‘super value’ that includes 1GB per day valid for 70 days along with a talk time balance of Rs 50. Also, the users opting for super value plan can make for as low as 25 paisa per minute to any network. The offer is available for subscribers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh only.

According to a news report in the Economic Times , will also be rolling out first recharge benefit plans – 54 and 61 plans -- for new customers.

Under the new 54 plan, the subscriber will get 1 GB 4G per day valid for 28 days. Also, the tariff will offer within the network calls at 10 paisa per minute and to other networks at 25 paisa per minute – local and STD calls.

In 61 plan, the subscriber will get 1 GB 4G per day valid for 28 days. The tariff will reduce to 1 paisa per 6 seconds for calls made within the network and 1 paisa per 2 seconds for calls made to other networks – local and STD calls.