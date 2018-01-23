R-Infra plans captive use of 18 EVs, will set up charging stations

Anil Ambani-led said on Tuesday that it has introduced a fleet of 18 for its operational activities at its subsidiary The company also plans to set up said in a statement that the fleet, which consists of six four-wheelers and 12 two-wheelers, will replace as many internal combustion (IC) engine vehicles currently in use by the discom. On its plans to set up battery charging stations, the company added, “Reliance Energy’s distribution license area is spread across 400 sq km in suburbs of Mumbai.

The entire distribution area is divided in five zones and it plans to open minimum three electric vehicle charging stations in each zone, totaling to 15 and plans to add more charging stations in next three years.” With this, R-Infra will join the list of other energy such as Tata Power, and JSW Energy, which are looking at various options in the and related infrastructure space.