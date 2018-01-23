R-Infra plans captive use of 18 EVs, will set up charging stations

-
ALSO READEV push: Govt may amend Electricity Act to boost charging stations Tata Power enters electric vehicle charging segment RInfra to sell Mumbai power biz to Adani Transmission for Rs 13,251 crore Greenko looks to buy Reliance Infra Mumbai electricity biz for Rs 14,000 cr T N Ninan: Converging and diverging
-
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure said on Tuesday that it has introduced a fleet of 18 electric vehicles for its operational activities at its subsidiary Reliance Energy. The company also plans to set up battery charging stations. Reliance Energy said in a statement that the fleet, which consists of six four-wheelers and 12 two-wheelers, will replace as many internal combustion (IC) engine vehicles currently in use by the discom. On its plans to set up battery charging stations, the company added, “Reliance Energy’s distribution license area is spread across 400 sq km in suburbs of Mumbai.
The entire distribution area is divided in five zones and it plans to open minimum three electric vehicle charging stations in each zone, totaling to 15 and plans to add more charging stations in next three years.” With this, R-Infra will join the list of other energy companies such as Tata Power, NTPC and JSW Energy, which are looking at various options in the clean energy and related infrastructure space.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU