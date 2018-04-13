Race-ready: The new Yamaha YZF R15 moves like a thoroughbred racer

The new Yamaha YZF R15 v3.0 draws a lot of inspiration from the R1. This is most evident at the front with the twin headlamps that have become sleeker and now get LED lights in place of halogen bulbs. There is a triangular fake air vent between them and even the nice and big wind screen is just like the one found on the R1.

The fuel tank looks sharper and gets gills just above the fuel fill cap. Even the LED tail-lamp has become slimmer and looks better. The pillion seat has been pushed down a little while the rider seat height has gone from 800 mm to 815 mm. While not immediately ...