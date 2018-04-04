Radisson to have 200 hotels in India by 2022, will add 10,000 employees

Hotel Group today said it is planning to increase its total portfolio of hotels in to 200 by 2022, and add 10,000 employees.

The third largest hotel chain in the country is looking at smaller cities for expansion.

" is a key market for us and we are planning to have 200 properties here by 2022, both in operation and under development," Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Hotel Group told reporters here.

The global hospitality got rebranded to Hotel Group last month from what was called the earlier.

"The rebranding will help us grow further and will give us opportunities for new efficiencies," said Katerina Giannouka, president, Asia Pacific, Hotel Group.

The hotel chain has 140 hotels in at present, of which 90 are operational.

It currently employs 15,000 people in the country and plans to add another 10,000 in five years in line with its expansion plans, according to Rana.

The company is targeting tier II and III cities, state capitals, pilgrimages, industrial and tourist destinations for expansion.

"With improving highways, Railway links and the government's Udan scheme, we expect to see a lot of movements in the secondary cities. Our mid-scale to upscale will be our fastest growing brands catering to our expansion," he said.

The company has seven brands present in India, out of the total eight brands in its portfolio globally.

The company's mid- and up-scale brands include and Suites by Radisson, by Radisson, and recently-launched Collection. Other brands operated by the group are Blu, RED and

Rana claimed the group has healthy occupancy and average rates ahead of the industry performance of over 65 per cent and around Rs 5,700 per night, respectively.

The hospitality group is also looking forward to bring its economy brand 'prizeotel' to

"We are basically seeing how the brand pans out in and see how it can fit in with the Indian profile before bringing it to the country," said Giannouka.

However, the company has not set a timeline for introducing the 'prizeotel' brand in