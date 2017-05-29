Rahul Chandra launches $100-mn early-stage fund

The company will invest in financial technology and value chain innovation in core sectors

Rahul Chandra, co-head at venture capital firm Helion Venture Partners, is launching an early-stage fund, Unitary Helion, that plans to raise $100 million (almost Rs 650 crore) from investors. Chandra is managing director at Helion, a $600-mn venture capital (VC) fund that has seen several of its partners launching their own fund. Starting with Kanwaljeet Singh (Fireside Ventures) and Ritesh Banglani, Alok Goyal and Rahul Chowdhri (Stellaris Ventures), while Sanjeev Agarwal is believed to be planning a mid-stage fund. Chandra’s fund, planning a first close by ...

Ranju Sarkar