Railways, Google to show Indian history via screens at Mumbai CSMT station

Indian Railways has partnered with Google to showcase the country's rich cultural stories via video installations at Mumbai's CSMT Station.
The installations at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage building will be onsite for the next two months for the public in transit to watch videos, a statement said.
The videos are from the Google Arts and Culture platform. The screens showcase artworks from the National Museum's renowned Miniature Paintings and Bronze Sculpture collections, Rabindranath Tagores paintings at Kolkatas Victoria Memorial Hall and browse thousands of rare digital exhibits from museums across India and abroad.
