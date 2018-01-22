RailYatri-acquired startup YatraChef to strengthen last mile commerce

JUST IN
RailYatri, now claims to be the number one food aggregator in transit delivery space

Romita Majumdar  |  Mumbai 

Indian Railways, RailYatri
(From left) Sachin Saxena, Manish Rathi and Kapil Raizada, co-founders of RailYatri

Noida-based RailYatri, India's leading long-distance travel app, has acquired-hired Kochi based food-delivery technology start-up YatraChef. The YatraChef team will now manage the pan-India supply side of RailYatri's in transit delivery business. Financials of the deal have not been disclosed. RailYatri is backed by Google's prestigious startup accelerator program. With this, RailYatri claims to have strengthened its supply-side commerce capabilities, as it continues to add new offerings to its travel marketplace.

A last-mile capability is becoming a critical piece in commerce marketplaces as companies are able to provide a complete online and offline experience to its users, in addition to creating a premium and differentiated offering. With this association, RailYatri, now claims to be the number one food aggregator in transit delivery space. "YatraChef brings a deep experience of nearly 4+ years in food delivery & vendor management, and have a track-record of delivering outstanding consumer experience to travelers. Their skills will help us jointly develop new offerings that would re-define the traveler experience with RailYatri. We are delighted to have them on board," said Manish Rathi, CEO & Co-founder RailYatri. Arun Rajan, CEO and co-founder at YatraChef said, "Having partnered with RailYatri for some time now, it was an obvious decision to join hands as we can make a much bigger impact together. We are excited to be part of the RailYatri family and look forward to continuing growing stronger than before".

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 19:01 IST

