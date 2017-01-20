Rajesh Exports to leverage Valcambi brand equity

Despite being the largest gold
business company in India by revenue at Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2015-16, the company’s profit after tax was disproportionately low at Rs 1,070 crore. Rajesh Mehta, chairman, said: “While our top line is good, the share of profit is much smaller; we have decided to increase that. Valcambi
has been catering so far to global wholesale customers like bullion
banks and central banks by supplying refined bars. We plan to launch Valcambi-branded smaller bars, of 1-100g, to retail customers.”
Valcambi
has accreditation to the London Bullion
Market Assocaition (LBMA). The $400 million acquisition was part of REL's backward integration. Valcambi's revenue is expected to grow by only around five per cent annually but the growth in profitability will be high due to value-added products, said Mehta.
REL, in a presentation to investors on Wednesday, said it expected the retail contribution to overall revenue to rise to four per cent in the next three years from one per cent currently. The retail business' contribution to operating earnings is expected to increase to 58 per cent from the current 17 per cent. This would be primarily due to the expansion of Valcambi
products and expanding of Shubh Jewellers in India.
REL now has 81 retail stores in Karnataka under Shubh Jewellers and plans in three years to expand these to 2,000, mostly on franchise. It also plans to invest Rs 1,200 crore to take the brand outside Karnataka. During the first three years, it will expand in the five southern states, highest consumers of gold
in India.
It is also setting up an e-commerce platform to sell Valcambi-branded 999-purity coins and bars from one to 100g. This will be in three phases. In the first, India, Singapore and other Asian countries will be targeted. Deliveries will be direct to consumers, as well as through branches of global banks, through vending machines. “We are in talks with a few leading banks to create delivery points for gold
bars,” said Mehta.
In three years, gold
and diamond jewellery will also be sold through this e-commerce platform. Mehta said the company was talking to banks to provide gold
loans. Another plan is to set up duty-free shops in major airports to sell gold
bars and jewellery, and diamond jewellery, as many countries have imposed high customs duties on gold. The company also has a bullion
refinery in Uttrakhand and, “our efforts to get LBMA accreditation for gold
bars refined here are on. We expect it during the year. Once this is done, we will consolidate refining operations in India with Valcambi, and the Indian refinery will also be branded as Valcambi”.
