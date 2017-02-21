Rajesh Gopinathan: Chairman number 4 of the 49-year-old TCS

In its 49 years of existence, India’s largest provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen its leadership change four times. is to take over as the company CEO and Managing Director on Sunday and he seems to be headed for a tough time.

Gopinathan has twin challenges to overcome. India’s largest firm is facing headwinds in a market where automation and artificial intelligence is disrupting traditional services segments. A tougher regulatory environment in its major markets may make the company reconsider its supply strategy and its impact on margins.

Add to this, Gopinathan does not have the fortune, like his predecessor, of getting groomed for the role. Before Natarajan Chandrasekaran became the CEO of the company, he was the COO for three years, which gave him enough room to get into the role of the CEO in 2009.

However, for Gopinathan, this is not the case. Though he has been a part of Chandrasekaran's core team as finance head, he has not worked as an operational person.

“The positive aspect of this change at is that Chandrasekaran will be around. He is the chairman of the company. So the strategy direction and commitments made to the clients will continue. Gopinathan is a good choice for the given environment. As to how people will take the CFO taking over as CEO, only time will tell,” said Pareekh Jain, HfS Research India.

The street is looking at the development positively, riding on the belief that Gopinathan will continue with the company's strategy. “Unlike peers who saw leadership change, which meant that the first few quarters would go into strategic rethinking and lead to slow growth, with Rajesh at least the continuity is there,” pointed out an analyst.

Even if we move away from the management change and its impact, Gopinathan is saddled with the biggest technological shift that the industry is witnessing.

In an earlier interview with the Business Standard, Gopinath had said: “This is the first evolution or technology change of which we are a part from the ground. Earlier when the web came we were still trying to prove customers our credibility. Now we have to show our capabilities. Our opportunities were limited because of our size earlier. The context is different now.”

In his first communication with employees, he charted out a roadmap for the company saying: “Our customers want partners who can take their existing investments and leverage the latest technology to transform their business. We, TCSers, have something unique and special— a deep understanding of our customers' business and of their systems and processes. This contextual knowledge, combined with proficiency in new technologies, will position us ahead of pure play technology or consulting companies,” said Gopinathan in an e-mail that was forwarded to over 3,00,000 employees.