Business Standard

Rajesh Gopinathan takes charge at TCS; asks staff to be digital champions

Gopinathan stressed on the need for continuous learning

BS Reporter  |  Pune 

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

In his first communication as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of India’s largest IT services firm, Rajesh Gopinathan asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) staffers to become champions of digital as clients transition on to the digital road map.

"Our customers want partners who can take their existing investments and leverage the latest technology to transform their business. We, TCSers, have something unique, special — a deep understanding of our customers' business, of their systems and processes. This contextual knowledge, combined with proficiency in new technologies, will position us ahead of pure-play technology or consulting companies," said Gopinathan in his email to over 300,000 employees. 

Gopinathan, along with N G Subramaniam (NGS), will take over their new roles as N Chandrasekaran moves to Tata Sons as its chairman. NGS has been appointed as the chief operating officer. 

"I can say emphatically that very few companies in our industry have such strength at the top as we do. This team with NGS and I will ensure sustained momentum and continuous evolution of our strategy," he wrote. 

He also wrote that the heart of this journey would be about the willingness and ability to continuously embrace new knowledge. "We can be proud that more than 200,000 TCSers have leveraged the digital learning platform. We must now aim to go deeper and further," he added. 

"I am humbled and honoured at being given this opportunity to lead the finest team of professionals in our industry. TCS is today the most powerful brand in global IT services. we are the partner of choice to large global companies and are growing fast with a 12 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last five years," he wrote in the letter.

