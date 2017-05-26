Rakesh Sarna resigns as Indian Hotels MD and CEO

IHCL Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Sarna has chosen to resign upon completion of his 3-year tenure

hospitality firm Co Ltd on Friday said its and CEO has resigned.



Sarna has submitted his resignation as MD and CEO and as a director of the company and its associated for personal reasons, Co Ltd (IHCL) said in a BSE filing.



Commenting on the development, IHCL Chairman said Sarna has chosen to resign upon completion of his 3-year tenure as MD and CEO of the company.



"The board respects his decision and has requested him to continue till September 30, which he has kindly agreed to," he added.



Sarna was one of the high-profile recruitments from outside the made by ousted Tata Sons Chairman With Mistry's departure from the group, there were speculations that Sarna was also likely to follow suit.



He was considered to be a confidant of Mistry. He had joined IHCL in September 2014 replacing the company's long- serving head Raymond Bickson.



Before he joined IHCL, Sarna was the Group President - Americas of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

