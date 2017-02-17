RAL's JV with Dassault Aviation sealed

Company
L&T aerospace unit plays role in Isro launch of 104 satellites

Business Standard

Press Trust of India 

Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL)’s joint venture (JV) with Rafale fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has been incorporated. Eric Trappier, chairman of Dassault Aviation France, will be the chairman, and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, will be the co-chairman of DRAL. 

