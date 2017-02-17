RAL's JV with Dassault Aviation sealed

(RAL)’s joint venture (JV) with Rafale fighter jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) has been incorporated. Eric Trappier, chairman of France, will be the chairman, and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, will be the co-chairman of DRAL.



Press Trust of India