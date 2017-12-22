Rallis India: Market share gains ahead

The Rallis India stock had moved up nine per cent last week on expectations of market share gains led by strong volume growth and product launches.

A further traction in contract manufacturing and research with commercialisation of new molecules and recovery in the global agrochemical market should give a fillip to exports. This should translate into strong revenue and earnings growth. The near-term trigger would be a recovery in volumes on the back of restocking of trade channels disrupted due to the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). Analysts at IDFC ...