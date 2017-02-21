Ramakrishnan appointed TCS CFO

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it appointed V as the chief financial officer (CFO). He takes over from Rajesh Gopinathan, who has been appointed as chief executive officer and managing He would take charge from Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tata Sons Chairman-designate N Chandrasekaran was also named the chairman of

“ (Ramki) has been a key member of the finance team for more than 17 years and has worked closely with me for nine years. I am confident that under his leadership, Finance will continue to extend its leadership position,” said Gopinathan.

Ramki joined in 1999 and served as finance head of North America for seven years. Recently, he was responsible for financial controllership of subsidiaries and various merger and acquisitions integration initiatives.

“As we pivot to lead in a digital world, the role of finance becomes even more strategic and I look forward to working closely with Rajesh and the team in our journey to sustain and enhance stakeholder value,” said

He is a graduate in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai, and a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.