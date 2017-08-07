Ramco Cements to invest over Rs 1,000 crore

Tamil Nadu-based cement
manufacturer Ramco
Cements is planning to invest around Rs 1,095 crore in various projects, including expansion
of its satellite grinding unit
capacity, said a senior management official. The company is expecting the cement
demand to be growing in the near future.
Chief Executive Officer A V Dharmakrishnan
said that the company was embarking upon increasing its capacity through satellite grinding plants and this would enable the company to increase its presence in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
and West Bengal. The plans are to increase the capacity to 7.1 mtpa from 4 mtpa.
The expansion
will be taken up at Vizag, Kolaghat and with a new grinding unit
in Odisha.
These projects would be commissioned in a period of 18 months. On the outlook, he said the effects of demonetisation
are now behind. The effects of the goods and services tax, increased spending by the Centre on infrastructure and affordable housing scheme
are expected to propel the growth for the cement
demand in the future.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU