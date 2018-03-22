Ramdev plays Swadeshi card: IPL ducks the Patanjali googly; does it matter?

Ramdev has spent the past couple of years carefully building up his Patanjali brand of products as a back-to-the-roots, pure-swadeshi label. Be it the advertising he does, or the fights he picks up with global brands, the image of a nationalist brand taking on the invading and exploitative multinational has been meticulously nurtured.

The strategy has worked phenomenally well, catapulting Patanjali from near nothing to a company with Rs 100 billion worth of net sales in 2016-17. However when the 52-year old yoga guru announced last week that he was going to stay away from the two-month long ...