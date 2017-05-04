Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

HDFC Q4 net profit dips 22% to Rs 2,044 crore
Business Standard

Ramdev's Patanjali doubles sales to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17

Patanjali is also looking to launch its own chain of restaurants

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Patanjali
Patanjali products on display

  • ALSO READ

    Baba Ramdev's Patanjali eyes investments in Chhattisgarh HUL pads up to take on Ramdev's Patanjali Patanjali Ayurved may set up turmeric processing unit in Telangana Newsmakers of the year: Baba Ramdev, Co-founder, Patanjali Ayurved Patanjali Ayurved gets 172 acres for food park in Andhra Pradesh

  • BS POLL

    If Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved were to come out with an IPO, would you subscribe?

    • Yes
    • No
    • Can't Say

Growing at its usual breakneck speed, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group has clocked Rs 10,561 crore in sales during 2016-17.

After increasing its revenue by a whopping 150 per cent the previous year, from Rs 2,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,000 crore in 2015-16, the Patanjali Group has managed to double its sales in the year ended March 31, 2017, cofounder Baba Ramdev announced on Thursday.

As expected, the bulk of its revenue came from its fast moving consumer goods business, which is managed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL). During the year, PAL’s sales stood at Rs 9,346 crore, followed by its ayurvedic and herbal medicines business, Divya Yog Pharmacy (Rs 870 crore). Patanjali Gramodyog Nyasm, a group trust that works in the animal husbandry sector and for the economic and social upliftment of villagers, generated Rs 345 crore.

In line with the market trend, Patanjali cow ghee (clarified butter) remained the most sold product for PAL, generating Rs 1,467 crore. Its Dant Kanti toothpaste raked in Rs 940 crore, followed by Kesh Kanti shampoo (Rs 825 crore), herbal bathing soap (Rs 574 crore) and Kachhi Ghani mustard oil (Rs 522 crore). Patanjali biscuits, honey and washing powders & soaps did well by posting Rs 380 crore, Rs 335 crore and Rs 325 crore in sales, respectively. Among its branded commodities business, Patanjali Atta remained second only to mustard oil with sales at Rs 407 crore.

Currently, Patanjali holds a 15 per cent share in the domestic shampoo market. Its market share in toothpastes and honey is at 14 per cent and nearly 50 per cent, respectively, Ramdev claimed.

The firm had ventured in to the personal beauty and cosmetics market early last year with its Saundarya brand, which contributed Rs 231 crore to its topline. The facewash business grabbed 35 per cent market share during the year with sales at Rs 228 crore. Also, its skin care business clocked Rs 231 crore in sales.

Taking a dig at other FMCG companies, Ramdev said that his fight against economic colonisation of the domestic market would continue. “Patanjali 125 crore bharatiya nagriko ki pratishan hai. Main sabko anurodh kart ahu, is yagna me hamara sath de (Patanjali is an organisation for 125 crore Indians. So, I seek their co-operation in our mission),” he said.

Furthermore, to challenge multinational restaurant chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway, Patanjali will soon also venture into the business. “We are working on the business plan and its branding. So, don’t be surprised if you find one day that Patanjali restaurants are serving nutritious and safe food at your neighbourhood. We will venture into the segment very soon,” said Ramdev. Giving a tough fight to multinational breakfast makers like Kellogg’s, Ramdev said that the Patanjali breakfast cereal had made over Rs 100 crore in 2016-17.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ramdev's Patanjali doubles sales to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17

Patanjali is also looking to launch its own chain of restaurants

Patanjali is also looking to launch its own chain of restaurants
Growing at its usual breakneck speed, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group has clocked Rs 10,561 crore in sales during 2016-17.

After increasing its revenue by a whopping 150 per cent the previous year, from Rs 2,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,000 crore in 2015-16, the Patanjali Group has managed to double its sales in the year ended March 31, 2017, cofounder Baba Ramdev announced on Thursday.

As expected, the bulk of its revenue came from its fast moving consumer goods business, which is managed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL). During the year, PAL’s sales stood at Rs 9,346 crore, followed by its ayurvedic and herbal medicines business, Divya Yog Pharmacy (Rs 870 crore). Patanjali Gramodyog Nyasm, a group trust that works in the animal husbandry sector and for the economic and social upliftment of villagers, generated Rs 345 crore.

In line with the market trend, Patanjali cow ghee (clarified butter) remained the most sold product for PAL, generating Rs 1,467 crore. Its Dant Kanti toothpaste raked in Rs 940 crore, followed by Kesh Kanti shampoo (Rs 825 crore), herbal bathing soap (Rs 574 crore) and Kachhi Ghani mustard oil (Rs 522 crore). Patanjali biscuits, honey and washing powders & soaps did well by posting Rs 380 crore, Rs 335 crore and Rs 325 crore in sales, respectively. Among its branded commodities business, Patanjali Atta remained second only to mustard oil with sales at Rs 407 crore.

Currently, Patanjali holds a 15 per cent share in the domestic shampoo market. Its market share in toothpastes and honey is at 14 per cent and nearly 50 per cent, respectively, Ramdev claimed.

The firm had ventured in to the personal beauty and cosmetics market early last year with its Saundarya brand, which contributed Rs 231 crore to its topline. The facewash business grabbed 35 per cent market share during the year with sales at Rs 228 crore. Also, its skin care business clocked Rs 231 crore in sales.

Taking a dig at other FMCG companies, Ramdev said that his fight against economic colonisation of the domestic market would continue. “Patanjali 125 crore bharatiya nagriko ki pratishan hai. Main sabko anurodh kart ahu, is yagna me hamara sath de (Patanjali is an organisation for 125 crore Indians. So, I seek their co-operation in our mission),” he said.

Furthermore, to challenge multinational restaurant chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway, Patanjali will soon also venture into the business. “We are working on the business plan and its branding. So, don’t be surprised if you find one day that Patanjali restaurants are serving nutritious and safe food at your neighbourhood. We will venture into the segment very soon,” said Ramdev. Giving a tough fight to multinational breakfast makers like Kellogg’s, Ramdev said that the Patanjali breakfast cereal had made over Rs 100 crore in 2016-17.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ramdev's Patanjali doubles sales to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17

Patanjali is also looking to launch its own chain of restaurants

Growing at its usual breakneck speed, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group has clocked Rs 10,561 crore in sales during 2016-17.

After increasing its revenue by a whopping 150 per cent the previous year, from Rs 2,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,000 crore in 2015-16, the Patanjali Group has managed to double its sales in the year ended March 31, 2017, cofounder Baba Ramdev announced on Thursday.

As expected, the bulk of its revenue came from its fast moving consumer goods business, which is managed by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL). During the year, PAL’s sales stood at Rs 9,346 crore, followed by its ayurvedic and herbal medicines business, Divya Yog Pharmacy (Rs 870 crore). Patanjali Gramodyog Nyasm, a group trust that works in the animal husbandry sector and for the economic and social upliftment of villagers, generated Rs 345 crore.

In line with the market trend, Patanjali cow ghee (clarified butter) remained the most sold product for PAL, generating Rs 1,467 crore. Its Dant Kanti toothpaste raked in Rs 940 crore, followed by Kesh Kanti shampoo (Rs 825 crore), herbal bathing soap (Rs 574 crore) and Kachhi Ghani mustard oil (Rs 522 crore). Patanjali biscuits, honey and washing powders & soaps did well by posting Rs 380 crore, Rs 335 crore and Rs 325 crore in sales, respectively. Among its branded commodities business, Patanjali Atta remained second only to mustard oil with sales at Rs 407 crore.

Currently, Patanjali holds a 15 per cent share in the domestic shampoo market. Its market share in toothpastes and honey is at 14 per cent and nearly 50 per cent, respectively, Ramdev claimed.

The firm had ventured in to the personal beauty and cosmetics market early last year with its Saundarya brand, which contributed Rs 231 crore to its topline. The facewash business grabbed 35 per cent market share during the year with sales at Rs 228 crore. Also, its skin care business clocked Rs 231 crore in sales.

Taking a dig at other FMCG companies, Ramdev said that his fight against economic colonisation of the domestic market would continue. “Patanjali 125 crore bharatiya nagriko ki pratishan hai. Main sabko anurodh kart ahu, is yagna me hamara sath de (Patanjali is an organisation for 125 crore Indians. So, I seek their co-operation in our mission),” he said.

Furthermore, to challenge multinational restaurant chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway, Patanjali will soon also venture into the business. “We are working on the business plan and its branding. So, don’t be surprised if you find one day that Patanjali restaurants are serving nutritious and safe food at your neighbourhood. We will venture into the segment very soon,” said Ramdev. Giving a tough fight to multinational breakfast makers like Kellogg’s, Ramdev said that the Patanjali breakfast cereal had made over Rs 100 crore in 2016-17.

image
Business Standard
177 22