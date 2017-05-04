Ramdev's Patanjali doubles sales to Rs 10,561 crore in FY17

Growing at its usual breakneck speed, Baba Ramdev’s Group has clocked Rs 10,561 crore in sales during 2016-17.

After increasing its revenue by a whopping 150 per cent the previous year, from Rs 2,006 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,000 crore in 2015-16, the Group has managed to double its sales in the year ended March 31, 2017, cofounder Baba announced on Thursday.

As expected, the bulk of its revenue came from its fast moving consumer goods business, which is managed by Ltd (PAL). During the year, PAL’s sales stood at Rs 9,346 crore, followed by its ayurvedic and herbal medicines business, Divya Yog Pharmacy (Rs 870 crore). Gramodyog Nyasm, a group trust that works in the animal husbandry sector and for the economic and social upliftment of villagers, generated Rs 345 crore.

In line with the market trend, cow ghee (clarified butter) remained the most sold product for PAL, generating Rs 1,467 crore. Its toothpaste raked in Rs 940 crore, followed by shampoo (Rs 825 crore), herbal bathing soap (Rs 574 crore) and Kachhi Ghani mustard oil (Rs 522 crore). biscuits, honey and washing powders & soaps did well by posting Rs 380 crore, Rs 335 crore and Rs 325 crore in sales, respectively. Among its branded commodities business, Atta remained second only to mustard oil with sales at Rs 407 crore.

Currently, holds a 15 per cent share in the domestic shampoo market. Its market share in toothpastes and honey is at 14 per cent and nearly 50 per cent, respectively, claimed.

The firm had ventured in to the personal beauty and cosmetics market early last year with its Saundarya brand, which contributed Rs 231 crore to its topline. The facewash business grabbed 35 per cent market share during the year with sales at Rs 228 crore. Also, its skin care business clocked Rs 231 crore in sales.

Taking a dig at other companies, said that his fight against economic colonisation of the domestic market would continue. “ 125 crore bharatiya nagriko ki pratishan hai. Main sabko anurodh kart ahu, is yagna me hamara sath de ( is an organisation for 125 crore Indians. So, I seek their co-operation in our mission),” he said.

Furthermore, to challenge multinational restaurant chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway, will soon also venture into the business. “We are working on the business plan and its branding. So, don’t be surprised if you find one day that restaurants are serving nutritious and safe food at your neighbourhood. We will venture into the segment very soon,” said Giving a tough fight to multinational breakfast makers like Kellogg’s, said that the breakfast cereal had made over Rs 100 crore in 2016-17.