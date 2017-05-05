Ramdev's Patanjali shakes up FMCG order; next up 'nutritious restaurants'

Growing at a rapid pace, Baba Ramdev’s group has become the third-largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player in the country, surpassing firms like Nestlé, Godrej Consumer, Britannia, and Dabur.

The ayurveda major posted Rs 10,216 crore in and ayurveda sales during 2016-17, a jump of over 100 per cent from Rs 5,000 crore the previous year, the group announced on Thursday. While most of companies, including ITC and Hindustan Unilever, are yet to announce their results for the January-March 2017 quarter, is behind ITC and Hindustan Unilever’s trailing 12-month revenue in the January-December 2016 period of Rs 38,293 crore and Rs 30,783 crore, respectively.

is ahead of Nestlé India (Rs 9,159 crore) and Godrej Consumer (Rs 9,134 crore), when compared to their January-December 2016 revenue. Analysts expect Nestlé and Godrej to post 10-15 per cent growth in Q4, which will keep at third place based on its 2016-17 revenue. is now aiming at a two-fold increase in sales to Rs 20,000 crore and doubling its retail network to 12,000 outlets by March 2018.

Founded in 2006 by and his close aide Acharya Bal Krishna, has grown exponentially in the past five years. While the growth rate for most in the country ranged between eight and 12 per cent during this period, Patanjali’s revenue multiplied by over 20 times – from Rs 453.4 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 9,346 crore in 2016-17. Its revenue continued to grow in triple digits even during the past two years, when all its peers witnessed muted growth owing to general slowdown.

The Patantaji group’s total sales touched Rs 10,561 crore during 2016-17, with its business, Ayurved, posting revenue of Rs 9,346 crore; the ayurvedic and herbal medicines business, Divya Yog Pharmacy, contributing Rs 870 crore; and Gramodyog Nyas, a trust that works in the fields of animal husbandry and economic and social uplift of villagers, generating Rs 345 crore.

The group, however, refrained from revealing profits, and only said its profits had grown 100 per cent since 2015-16.

Business Standard excluded Gramodyog Nyas while comparing the companies’ ranking by revenue.

* Patanjali's combined revenue in and ayurvedic/herbal medicine businesses; Figures of Emami, Dabur & Marico TTM are for March 2017 quarter, rest are for Dec 2016 quarter; The list excludes Milk co-operative GCCMF (Amul). Source: Capitaline cow ghee (clarified butter) remained the most-sold product, generating Rs 1,467 crore. Its toothpaste raked in Rs 940 crore, followed by shampoo (Rs 825 crore), herbal bathing soap (Rs 574 crore), and Kachhi Ghani mustard oil (Rs 522 crore). biscuits, honey, and washing powders and soaps did well by posting Rs 380 crore, Rs 335 crore and Rs 325 crore in sales, respectively. Among its branded commodities business, Atta remained second only to mustard oil with sales at Rs 407 crore.

Currently, holds a 15 per cent share in the domestic shampoo market. Its market share in toothpaste and honey businesses is about 14 per cent and 50 per cent, according to The firm had ventured into the personal beauty and cosmetics market early last year with its Saundarya brand, which contributed Rs 231 crore to its top line, while its facewash business grabbed a 35 per cent market share with sales worth Rs 228 crore. Its skin care business clocked Rs 231 crore.

To meet its stated target for the current year, will be investing Rs 5,000 crore in five new food parks in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. The unit at MP will be dedicated for products to be exported to the US, the UK, and Canada, besides neighboring countries like China. Patanjali, which currently employs 100,000 people, will take that number to 500,000 in the next one year, said.

To challenge multinational restaurant chains like McDonald’s, KFC and Subway, will soon venture into the business. “We are working on the business plan and branding. So, don’t be surprised if you find one day that restaurants are serving nutritious and safe food in your neighbourhood. We will venture into segment very soon,” said

Taking a dig at other companies, said his fight against economic colonisation of the domestic market would continue.

“Unlike Unilever, MHC, P&G, and Colgate, spends its whole profit on education, research, cow promotion and protection, and will continue doing so. is an organisation owned by 125 crore (1.25 billion) Indians. So, I seek their cooperation in our mission,” he said.