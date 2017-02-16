Ratan Tata calls upon fellow industrialists to invest in Jharkhand

He said India will not be able to grow if it focuses only on traditional spots, must extend base

Recalling his initial days in Jamshedpur, Group patriarch Ratan Thursday said has great potential and called upon domestic and global corporates to seize the immense opportunity.



"Under the prime minister and his government, is on the threshold of projecting itself as a new India," said Tata, who started his career at Steel in Jamshedpur.



Speaking at the Momentum Global Investors' Summit 2017, he said has great opportunities.



However, the country will not be able to grow if it focuses only on traditional spots which have been industrialised and therefore it needs to widen base and extend industrialisation to other geographies as well, he said.



" is one such place. Its richness in mineral wealth, its natural beauty and the excitement of developing it are immense. I think all of us, both in and outside India, need to seize this opportunity in places like ..," said.



Highlighting benefits of investing in Jharkhand, the senior industrialist said the state is "keen to progress" and see itself standing among states that are enjoying the excitement of the new



"I urge my contemporaries, both in and beyond India, to embrace the opportunity at this time," he said.

Press Trust of India