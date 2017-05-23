Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak on board Shekhar Gupta's digital news venture

Industrialist and banker have joined a list of investors who've put money in editor-turned-entrepreneur Shekhar Gupta's media venture, Printline Media, in their personal capacity. Anchor investors include Ltd founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Bangalore-based tech-entrepreneur and founder

The company will use the money to launch its site The Print, a multimedia digital platform, in the next three months.

will compete in an over-crowded market that includes players such as The Scroll, The Minute, Quint, Quartz, Newslaundry and The Wire among others.

Gupta has already hired around 50-odd people for his venture and has set up an office in Express Building, his former office in New Delhi. Gupta was the editor-in-chief of The Indian Express Group for a decade and a half.