Business Standard

Ratan Tata, Uday Kotak on board Shekhar Gupta's digital news venture

Printline Media to launch its news site, a multimedia digital news platform, in the next 3 months

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shekhar Gupta

Industrialist Ratan Tata and banker Uday Kotak have joined a list of investors who've put money in editor-turned-entrepreneur Shekhar Gupta's media venture, Printline Media, in their personal capacity. Anchor investors include Biocon Ltd founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Bangalore-based tech-entrepreneur Rajiv C Mody and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The company will use the money to launch its news site The Print, a multimedia digital news platform, in the next three months.

The Print will compete in an over-crowded market that includes players such as The Scroll, The News Minute, Quint, Quartz, Newslaundry and The Wire among others.

Gupta has already hired around 50-odd people for his news venture and has set up an office in Express Building, his former office in New Delhi. Gupta was the editor-in-chief of The Indian Express Group for a decade and a half.

