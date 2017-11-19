RAW Pressery is positioning itself as a clean-label beverage firm

Anuj Rakyan used to play football for Bombay Gymkhana. A back injury needed surgery, but Rakyan was keen to let it heal naturally.

Besides physiotherapy, this required good nutrition and he began making fruit and vegetable juices at home. It stuck him that while one could get fresh juice on the street, it was not available on retail shelves. He decided to address this gap and founded RAW Pressery, which sells fresh, cold-pressed juices that are healthier, as they have no preservatives, sugar, or juice concentrate. After rolling out its juices in 15 cities, the Mumbai-based ...