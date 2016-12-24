Raymond, Aditya Birla, Reliance Retail plan khadi foray after Arvind

After Arvind, other entities — Raymond, Group, Reliance Retail — are contemplating a foray into in the near future.

Fashion Retail (ABFR) is learnt to have given an order for 4,500 metres of to the Gondal-based Udyog Bharti weaver group. is in talks with around 80 institutions to source the hand-woven fabric, even as it plans to launch in February through its retail stores. Reliance Retail is believed to be collecting samples from makers for a possible foray.

“We are planning to launch a designer garment range of as ‘ by Raymond’ — trousers, jackets, ethnic ware. The entry of organised players in the business will surely change the consumer perception, as we better understand the fashion,” said Ram Bhatnagar, head of sales & distribution of the textile business at Raymond, which has a little over 1,000 retail outlets.

They will begin selling garments from 100 stores by February, beginning with woollen khadi. Followed by silk, cotton and poly during the year. “We are expecting about 10 per cent of our business to come from in the next two years after launch. We will also sell it in our overseas stores,” said Bhatnagar.

The organised players believe the supply of is likely to be a concern, given the longer gestation period since the fabric is hand-woven. Therefore, they aim at ensuring sufficient supply before a formal launch.

To promote the fabric further, and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has itself been tapping corporate tie-ups. It has signed an agreement with for designer apparel's production and sale. will source from KVIC-approved weavers and produce designer clothes. Both and will sell at their retail counters.

According to KVIC, the Group had also approached them and a proposal was under consideration. An e-mailed query to ABFR and Reliance Retail remained unanswered.