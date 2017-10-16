Raymond, Lodha put Mumbai office properties on the block

Textile and apparel company and Lodha Developers, the country’s largest realtor by sales, have put their on the block.

is selling 26,000 sq ft of its built-up office space in the in Worli area, said sources in the know. owns two floors in the building, which houses the headquarters of automobile major Mahindra group. is believed to be shifting its corporate office to Thane where it has a big office complex.

Consultants expect the sale to fetch about Rs 65 crore to Raymond, given the selling price of Rs 20,000-25,000 a sq ft in the area. A spokesperson said they couldnot comment due to the silent period ahead of results.

Lodha is also looking to sell 76,194 sq ft office property in Lodha Excelus in Mahalaxmi and move to its property project New Cuffe Parade.

The property has a reserve price of Rs 18,000 per sq ft. Consultants expect Lodha to make about Rs 200 crore from the sale. A public relations executive for Lodha said they do not have a comment on the subject.

“Lodha must be shifting because they have created a premium mix use large destination in Wadala. Wadala and Thane are becoming central locations because of a new airport and other major infrastructure is reaching there. must be leveraging real estate assets as they have large land,” said Ashok Kumar, managing director at Gennext Partners, a commercial property consultant. Property consultant JLL is advising both on the sale of the properties.

It is not only these two who are selling office properties; about 3.5 mn sq ft of office properties have been put on the block by corporate houses and other business entities in Mumbai, National Capital Region, Bengaluru and Chennai, said the data collated by JLL.