Raymond stares at Rs 650-cr loss as Singhanias fight over JK House

Want to buy brand new flats in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy, where realty prices quote in lakhs of rupees per square foot (psf), at Rs 9,200 psf? That is what textile major Raymond is planning to offer its chairman Gautam Hari Singhania and his close relatives. The deal, a part of a decades-old family agreement, which has been put for shareholder approval in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), has drawn the ire of proxy firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS). While the deal raises corporate governance issues, it also brings to the fore a legal battle over ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?