RBI restricts NRIs to buy more shares in Asian Hotels (West)

Reserve Bank today said are restricted from buying further in (West) Ltd as the allowed limit of 10 per cent has been breached.



Foreign shareholding in the company by (NRIs) has breached the limit of 10 per cent of its paid up capital, RBI said in a notification.



"Therefore, no further purchases of of this company would be allowed through Stock Exchanges in India on behalf of NRIs," it said.FIIs, and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origin) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).RBI monitors ceilings on FII/NRI/ investments in Indian on a daily basis. It has fixed the cut-off points two percentage points lower than the actual ceiling.Stocks of (West) closed 6.26 per cent down at Rs 167.70 on today.

