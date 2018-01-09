RBI's first defaulter list: Liquidation value of steel firms at Rs 540 bn

The liquidation value — a guiding factor for bidders — for five steel companies on the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of non-performing assets has been pegged at Rs 540 billion, compared to their debt of Rs 1.4 trillion. The liquidation value for Monnet Ispat & Energy is Rs 23.85 billion, while that of Electrosteel Steels is Rs 29 billion.

Bhushan Steel’s value is pegged at Rs 150 billion, and Bhushan Power & Steel at Rs 120 billion. Essar Steel’s value is the highest at Rs 220 billion, considering it’s the largest asset on sale with a ...