RCom-Aircel merger: The mathematics of a potentially good deal

The decision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to give the green signal to the of with comes as a major relief for the Anil Ambani group in clearing its burgeoning debt and getting out of its financial mess. The is also likely to create a reasonably more competitive telecom player that could take on the big boys especially



Here is why. and will merge to form a new entity called Aircom with both partners having an equal stake. Both will also transfer Rs 14,000 crore of debt each to the new entity, apart from a deferred liability, which is basically the payment for spectrum in instalments of Rs 7,000 crore over eight years. As it already has a running business, internal estimates say that new company will have an Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 15,000 crore based on current trends. Assuming that it has to pay out 9-10 per cent interest on its loans a year (on Rs 28,000 crore), the interest outgo will be at a maximum of Rs 2,800 crore. And with a debt-to-Ebitda ratio -- a tool which is used to look at the loan paying capacity of a company -- at under two, it is manageable. Of course, Aircom has the option of going public after a few years and bring down its debt profile even further.



WHY THE DECISION IS GOOD FOR BOTH The merged company will have a debt of Rs 28,000 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 15,000 crore.

The debt-to-Ebitda ratio, which measures its loan repaying capacity, at 2X will be manageable

It will have a reasonable subscriber market share of 14.65 per cent and a 15.3 per cent share of valuable spectrum, just behind Airtel and So it can fight competition or would be valuable for a buyer WHY IT IS SPECIFICALLY GOOD FOR RCOM It will help in reducing its debt from Rs 45,700 crore to Rs 31,700, which is closer to what it has promised bankers (Rs 20,000 crore by December)

It will be able to reduce its debt to just thrice its Ebitda if it can also sell its tower business and monetise real estate. Otherwise it still has some way to go WHY IT IS GOOD FOR AIRCEL It will reduce the company's debt to around Rs 4,000-6,000 crore, which it can partly offset by selling the tower business

With a single-digit market share it would have tough for to survive in a hyper-competitive market

As a standalone entity, was under severe financial stress. With debt on its books at a staggering Rs 45,700 crore, the company is forking out over Rs 3,600 crore as interest payments a year. With an Ebitda of Rs 9,800 crore -- Rs 7,500 crore from wireless business, the rest from other smaller businesses -- its debt is 4.6 times more than its earnings. That is far higher than fair leverage for telecom companies, of where the acceptable level is a net debt of around three times the Ebitda. has a serious problem.Of course, it isn't as if its problems will vanish with the The company will still have around Rs 31,700 crore of debt in its books which it has to reduce by December, as promised to lenders. That is why is aggressively looking at selling its assets -- it hopes to sell 51 per cent in its tower business to Brookfield for Rs 11,000 crore and monetise its real estate business, which is expected to fetch another Rs 8,000-9,000 crore.All this, however, may not be so easy -- with real estate prices down, most critics say the company which has been looking at monetisation for the last two years, can’t suddenly sell all its properties and get takers at the price it is looking for. But if it does, the company’s overall debt will come down to Rs 11,700 crore as so will its interest payout which is estimated at Rs 800-900 crore. However, a smaller RCom, according to estimates, will still have an Ebitda of Rs 3,800 crore, which includes Rs 2,300 from undersea cable operations, enterprise business and data centres, and earnings from the 49 per cent stake in the tower business. As a result, its debt will be only thrice its Ebitda, which is an acceptable number. Of course, it has the option of selling the 49 per cent it still owns in the tower business and easily clean up its debt and generate surplus cash.But if the real estate deal does not happen by December--by which time Ambani has promised bankers to bring down RCom's debt to around Rs 20,000 crore -- its debt wil remain over five times its Ebitda -- a good beginning but still not out of the woods.As for Aircel, which does not declare its numbers, sources point out that its current debt is pegged at around Rs 18,000-20,000 crore. The company has been able to pare its liabilities by selling some 2100 spectrum to Airtel at around Rs 3,000 crore. Its Ebitda is more or less in line with RCom's Rs 7500 crore, so it has a reasonably healthy debt-to-EBITDA ratio. And now with a substantial portion of the debt being transferred to the new company, it has to pay back around Rs 4,000-6,000 crore of loans or take it in Maxis’s books. Experts say that it might have some extra spectrum in a few circles after the which it could hawk to get some cash and also sell its 2,000-odd towers.The new merged entity will create a reasonably competitive telecom entity that might be able to face the onslaught from older incumbents and Or could be an attractive proposition for Jio to buy out eventually. Though and have been losing subscriber market share quickly to Jio, jointly they still control over 14.65 per cent of the market, which is closer to Vodafone's and Idea's individual share. However, they have a substantial and diverse spectrum portfolio with an over 15.3 per cent share of the total spectrum in the country, behind only Bharti and -- and that includes valuable 4G spectrum. Reliance has already paid over Rs 6,000 crore for liberalising the spectrum. But their revenue share has been falling and is at around 9-10 per cent and that could be an area of concern especially as Jio with its new 4G feature phone strategy has been grabbing subscribers from smaller players like and