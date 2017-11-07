RCom in talks with parties to renegotiate tower business sales

Debt-laden on Tuesday said it is renegotiating the deal with all interested parties, including Group.



In December last year, had inked binding agreements to sell 51 per cent stake in its to Canada-based and its institutional partners for Rs 11,000 crore but the deal fell through after the company called off its merger with



"The deal with Group for tower transaction was condition precedent based on the demerger of wireless division of the company with Aircel, which was called off by the company and on mutual consent on October 1, 2017," said in a BSE filing.



It further said: "In view of above, the company is renegotiating the tower transactions with all the interested parties including Group".



Shares of were trading 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 16 on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)