Shares of Communications on Wednesday ended four per cent lower after Fitch and Moody's Investors Service further downgraded the company's credit ratings, citing a fragile liquidity position and limited ability to repay debt. The stock went down by 3.73 per cent to settle at Rs 19.35 on the On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of the company slipped 3.97 per cent to end at Rs 19.35. On the volume front, 5.45 million shares of the company were traded on the and over 40 million shares changed hands on the during the day.