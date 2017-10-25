RCom to shut down DTH biz next month

Reliance Communications, which is in the midst of a debt restructuring, is shutting down its direct-to-home television business from next month after it failed to find any buyer for the business.

“ operations are a no-core area for RCom, and we are currently working with three leading operators for seamless migration of our customers, for them to enjoy uninterrupted services. A new scheme without any additional costs will be communicated to our customers in the next few days,” said an official spokesperson of

earlier tried to sell the company to rivals including the Sun group but later backed out citing low valuation. The company claims 5 million subscriber base as compared to Dish-Videocon merged entity which has close to 28 million subscribers.

Industry sources said with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio planning to enter the segment, the competition in the segment would go up thus killing the weaker players.

Early this month, announced that its lifeline plan to merge its wireless telephony operations with Aircel has collapsed.