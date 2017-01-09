Real estate consultancy firm JLL's India head Anuj Puri quits

Anuj Puri, chairman and country head of realty consultancy JLL India, on Monday said that he will quit the firm. Chief Operating Officer will take over as CEO and country head.

Puri's last day will be on from February 28, 2017, and will assume his new role on March 1, 2017. He will report to JLL's Asia Pacific CEO Anthony Couse.

Puri joined JLL in 2007 when his company Trammell Crow Meghraj (TCM) merged with the Indian arm of global real estate firm JLL.

"It’s been an incredible 10 years at JLL, but now is the time to step back and reflect before moving in a new direction,” said Puri, adding, “The company has great leaders who are now at their prime, and it is to such a leader that I pass on the baton. has, over the years, taken everything he undertook from strength to strength and has earned his laurels many times over. I’ve worked closely with him for many years, and am confident that he is perfectly placed to spearhead JLL and take it to several new levels."