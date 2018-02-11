Real estate stress: Now, Supertech to develop other players' stuck projects

Looking to expand its business, realty firm has decided to take up stuck projects of other builders and has tied up with to develop a in Gurgaon with expected sales revenue of Rs 2 billion



The Noida-based firm is in talks with three other local builders to add more projects in its portfolio, the company's managing director Mohit Arora said.



"There are a lot of distressed projects in Delhi-NCR because of slowdown in the property market. We have decided to take up such stuck projects and grow our business," Arora told PTI.



"We have entered into development management contract with for a 15-acre in Gurgaon," he added.



In this project, he said, there would be around 400 plotted development having a sales value of Rs 2 billion. These plots would be sold under a housing policy of the Haryana government.



"We are targeting to add 10 such projects next fiscal," Arora said.



is developing about 30 projects currently and will be delivering 8,000 homes this fiscal.



On sales bookings, he said the company would achieve Rs 20 billion this financial year despite sluggish demand in the property market.



has recently raised around Rs 8 billion from and to complete its ongoing projects.



Arora said, the company is focusing on delivery of existing projects and has targeted to complete 10,000 flats annually for the next 4-5 years.



He said, the company has delivered 20,000 units in the last three financial years.



has projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Meerut, Muradabad, Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudrapur and Bengaluru.