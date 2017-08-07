Realty sector attracts Rs 16,000 cr investment in H1CY17

witnessed an investment of over Rs 16,000 crore in the first half of 2017, of which 56 per cent was in and township projects, according to property consultant JLL



The investment figures include both and



"In H1, 2017, residential projects (including townships) across attracted 56 per cent of the total investment, i.e. More than Rs 9,000 crore out of the total Rs 16,008 crore," JLL MD (Capital Markets and International Director) Shobhit Agarwal said.



IT and commercial projects received 22 per cent of the total investment at Rs 3,500 crore, followed by at 20 per cent of the total investment.



The retail sector attracted only 4 per cent of the total investment in absence of quality mall supply.



"While the office asset class saw lower investment in H12017 compared to H12016 due to a lower number of deals, there are big-ticket deals in the pipeline that are expected to fructify in H22017," Agarwal said in a blog.



segment saw increased investment on growing confidence in this asset class after the implementation of the new real estate law (RERA) and other initiatives.



segment saw the biggest investment deal so far in the country's logistics space, Agarwal said, referring to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)'s deal to buy a majority stake in IndoSpace, the and logistics real estate arm of Everstone, in a $500 million pact.



"It is pertinent to note here that even though CPPIB may be the biggest deal so far, investors from other nations, especially Asian ones like China, Japan, Korea, have shown a lot of interest in developing industrial projects," Agarwal said.