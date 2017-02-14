Company
Business Standard

REC's Q3 net at Rs 1,754 cr

Total income marginally fell to Rs 5,958 cr

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

REC
P V Ramesh, CMD, REC announcing the financial results for Q3FY16 (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Rural Electrification Corporation's (REC) net rose by 28% to Rs 1,754 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 against Rs 1,370 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. However, the total income marginally decreased to Rs 5,958 crore against Rs 6,037 crore.

REC chairman and managing director P V Ramesh said company's net worth rose to Rs 33,553 crore and its loan book increased to Rs 2.01 lakh crore. Its outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore as on December 31 last year.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2016-17. REC's stock on BSE closed at Rs 144.70.

 

