Reckitt Benckiser, best known for making brands such as Dettol, and Harpic, on Wednesday said its operations suffered loss of on account of the goods and services tax (GST) introduced in July.

The British consumer goods maker is the second firm after Colgate-Palmolive to indicate the indirect tax has hit local operations.

On Monday, Colgate-Palmolive said reported net in the September quarter declined 10 per cent due to changes in treatment of following the implementation of the “While wholesale demand was soft at the start of the quarter, we saw a gradual recovery and expect continued improvement in the coming quarters,” the oral care major’s Managing Director Issam Bachaalani said.

Reckitt’s Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Kapoor, however, said his firm was unable to update at many of its distributors in July, resulting in loss of shelf space and promotional slots in the September quarter. “India’s reported was flat,” Kapoor, who was addressing investors over a call, said. “Customer stock levels were low heading into the quarter due to the regulation coming into force in July. And supply of inventory was also delayed due to the cyberattack, which resulted in lost sales,” he said.

For the September quarter, Reckitt saw its developing markets region, led by countries such as India, and Turkey, show a reported topline of only one per cent. This figure takes into account a impact of two per cent for the quarter.

Like-for-like growth, which excludes the impact of GST, for developing markets was three per cent for the quarter under review, Kapoor said.

The India-born CEO, who has been at the helm of Reckitt for six years, also said that had a weaker September quarter due to a in India, the brand’s biggest market.