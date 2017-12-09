Record Book for MCA taking over companies

It is not the first time that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is taking over a company in larger public interest. Earlier, while it succeeded in taking over Satyam Computer, it is still fighting a legal battle for Financial Technologies (India) Ltd

(FTIL). Abhineet Kumar takes a brief look at the takeovers:





Chairman of Satyam resigns confessing $1.47-billion manipulation in accountsCompany Law Board (CLB) bars board of Satyam from functioning and appoints 10 nominal directorsGovernment nominates Deepak Parekh, Kiran Karnik and C Achuthan to Satyam’s boardGovernment designates A S Murthy to be the new CEO of SatyamTech Mahindra buys a 46% stake in Satyam via a formal public auction(NSEL) suspends trading contracts following a government order on ~5,574-cr payment defaultForward Markets Commission (FMC) recommends invoking of Section 396 of Act superseding NSEL’s parent FTIL’s board and merging NSEL with itMCA issues final merger orderchallenges MCA order in the Bombay HC Feb 16, 2016: Bombay HC stays implementation of MCA order till March 2017Court rejects FTIL’s petition by upholding MCA order Dec 4, 2017: says it will move to Supreme Court