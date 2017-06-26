Record low credit growth: 1,000 cos borrowed Rs 1 lakh cr less in FY17

The record low of 5.1 per cent in was led by the top 1,000 listed corporates which saw their net outstanding decline by a whopping Rs 1 trillion in the reporting year, said a report.



According to chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, who penned the report, this could either be perceived as lower debt utilisation levels or prepayment through internal accruals or through asset sale. Other reasons could be or private participation.



According to chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, who penned the report, this could either be perceived as lower debt utilisation levels or prepayment through internal accruals or through asset sale. Other reasons could be or private participation.



The RBI data showed that credit inched up by a tad 5.1 per cent in the year to March 2017, which was the lowest since 1951 when it had grown by a paltry 1.8 per cent which could be attributed rise in issuance and cheaper non- fund sources coupled with overall credit aversion in the economy as well as non-investment by the private sector in capacity expansion.



However, taken as a whole, as per cent annual results of about 3,000 listed entities for FY17, there was an 8 per cent increase on a basis in outstanding over FY15.



The outstanding as of FY15 stood at Rs 22.8 trillion, which increased to Rs 26.5 trillion in This was Rs 24.2 trillion in FY16.



However, many top notch corporates reported contraction in outstanding in over FY16.



"About 1,000 entities in aggregate (excluding banks & finance companies) reported decline in to the extent of Rs 1 trillion crore," said Ghosh.



Debt contraction can either be through repayments, conversion or restructuring he says adding "top ten entities saw a decline of about Rs 33,000 crore."



Some of the best known that have lowered include Gail India (-48 per cent), Piramal Enterprises (-37 per cent), National Fertilizers (-37 per cent), L&T (-24 per cent) Hindalco (-20 per cent) and Jet Airways (-22 per cent). Cumulatively, these alone borrowed Rs 20,000 crore less, said the report.



From a sectoral point of view, this came in amidst a double digit annual growth in EBIDTA by most of the top 10 sectors depicting all round growth in top-line, midline and bottom-line.



About 1,000 entities (excluding banks & finance) saw a steep Rs 1,00,710 crore decline in funds, while the top ten entities' decline by Rs 33,571 crore which is 33 percent of the aggregate reduction in for all.



Hinting at a continuation of the same deleveraging trend in the times to come, the report points to the Tata Group identifying non-core businesses for divestment.



The group is in the process of selling drug discovery services company Advinus Therapeutics. Its fertiliser business may also be up for sale along with Tata Ceramics, Tata Business Support Services, Tata Asset Management and Tata AutoComp Systems.



Other reasons for lower lonn demand may come from operational and financial restructuring, repayments, conversion by lenders etc, said the report.

