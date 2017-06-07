Reebok seeks govt nod to open single brand retail stores

According to FDI policy, 100% equity investment is allowed in single brand retail trading

India has sought government's nod to set up single brand retail stores in the country.



The company has submitted its proposal to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).



“The is looking at the application,” an official said.



At present, Germany's sells Adidas and sports shoes and clothes in India.



An e-mail to in this regard did not elicit any response.



According to the foreign direct investment or policy, 100 per cent equity investment is allowed in single brand retail trading.



of up to 49 per cent is permitted under the automatic route but government’s nod is required beyond that limit.



Foreign investment is allowed subject to certain conditions, which require products to be of a ‘single brand’ only and to be sold under the same brand globally.



Furthermore, in respect of proposals involving beyond 51 per cent, it is mandatory to source 30 per cent of the value of goods purchased from India, preferably MSMEs.





