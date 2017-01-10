Regional airline Flyeasy buys 74% stake in grounded carrier Air Pegasus

Flyeasy, an upcoming airline, has acquired 74 per cent in grounded carrier Air Pegasus, giving it a fresh lease of life.

is promoted by Bengaluru-based ABC Aviation and Training and is awaiting regulatory nod to start operations. shut operations last July and its permit has been suspended following a cash crunch. Two of Air Pegasus's three ATR were repossessed by its lessor for payment default.

"We are making an initial of Rs 26 crore in for 74 per cent and this will be used to clear dues and resume operations. In the later phase we will additionally invest Rs 60 crore in the airline," said Rajesh Ebrahim, managing director of Flyeasy.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two entities and promoters plan to resume services with two ATR-72 aircraft from March 1. The will induct 24 in four years including six this year.

The move represents a consolidation in the regional aviation market and comes in the backdrop of government's push for connectivity to small towns.

Ebrahim said his company is pursuing plans to secure a permit for and is in talks with lessors for A319 aircraft. This means the group will run two airlines dispelling suggestions that the acquisition has been carried out to secure permit.

"Our plan is to create a nationwide network one with ATRs on tier II and III routes in South ( ) and with aircraft for long thin traffic routes (Flyeasy)," he said.

He attributed delays in securing a permit for to a change in business plan and switch to the choice of aircraft from Embraer to Airbus. Ebrahim did not respond to challenges in managing and funding two airlines.

"We do not track and are not aware of their plans. Prima facie we see challenges in recapitalisation and operationalising Air Pegasus," Kapil Kaul, CEO (South Asia) of aviation consultancy CAPA.

was launched by Shyson Thomas and it began operations April 2015 with ATR aircraft. It flew to eight destinations from Bengaluru but was forced to suspend operations last July following a cash crunch. Thomas, however, denied that the is facing serious financial difficulties and is total liabilities are around Rs 6-8 crore.

Ebrahim will function as a group CEO while Thomas will function as vice chairperson on the board.