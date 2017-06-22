Regional connectivity scheme: GoAir seeks partners for regional play

may partner with smaller airlines to link unserved towns as a part of government's regional connectivity plan.

"We are looking at possibilities and we may team with regional airlines," CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said today. Such a tie up would enable airlines to feed each others' network.

The scheme allows participating airlines to with other carriers. Code shares are commercial agreements which allow airlines to sell tickets on each others' network. Prock-Schauer said was in preliminary discussions with regional operators but declined to name them or the nature of planned partnership.

The government kicked off regional connectivity scheme in April opening up 31 new airports for scheduled traffic in the first phase. Low cost airlines SpiceJet will launch regional connectivity flights next month and IndiGo has ordered ATR aircraft to participate in the scheme.

But unlike its rivals will stick to a single aircraft fleet of Airbus A320 and will not order small turboprop planes, Prock-Schauer said.

has 144 Airbus A320Neo planes on order due for delivery over the next ten days. It has 23 aircraft now including 5 A320Neo and is facing 8 months delay in deliveries due to aircraft engine issues. It has also inducted two aircraft on dry lease to fill up for capacity shortage.

Delays have also led the airline to postpone the launch of its international flights to winter schedule and defer proposed initial public offering. Issues related to engine have now been addressed and the airline expects to induct additional 13 A320Neo aircraft in this financial year. The airline launched its new aviation security training institute today as it prepares for expansion.

Prock-Schauer said that the airline is not in a rush to do an IPO and is exploring all options for fund raising. "We will need to raise some capital but we are not in a hurry," he said. He also denied that the airline had appointed banks to manage the share sale.

"We are strengthening our presence in domestic market and will focus on existing markets and routes. We will not go overboard in adding new destinations. For our international operations we are looking at underserved markets with high demand from India," he said.