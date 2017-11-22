Reliance Jio continues its momentum, telecom sector stabilising

is seeing continued momentum in subscriber additions even after the company raised tariffs in July as the firm added 5.9 million customers, highest among all operators, in September to take its user base to 138.61 million.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned company had added 4.1 million subscribers in August.

As per a report by UBS, Jio's active subscriber base grew by 7.3 million in September after slowing down to 2.2 million in August and this is the highest active subscribers' addition for Jio's market share increased to 11.7 per cent at the end of September. The incumbent operators have also been able to grow their wireless broadband user base, indicating the sector is stabilising.

As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Airtel gained 1 million subscribers and its market share increased to 23.8 per cent whereas market share remained unchanged at 17.5 per cent though it lost 0.7 million subscribers. Cellular lost 0.9 million subscribers in September though its market share remained stable at 16.1 per cent. Smaller operators registered cumulative net losses of 8.1 million.

"We believe the strong growth in subscribers (including VLR) for Jio, with incumbents holding their market shares supports our thesis that a large part of Jio's share gains will come at the expense of smaller operators without 3G/4G networks. More importantly, continued success for in garnering new subscribers is supportive of our thesis that the pricing environment in the sector should stabilize," UBS said.

As per BNP Paribas, has already achieved a high level of penetration within the smartphone customer base, and it believes the next round of growth is likely to be driven by feature phones. "In our view, Jio's plans to ramp up its supply significantly over the next few weeks could drive the next leg of growth. had a 10.6 per cent active subscriber market share as of September 2017," BNP Paribas said.

In the wireless broadband space, incumbents are also showing a steady improvement in subscriber addition after the initial loss following Jio's launch. Over the last three months, Airtel's wireless broadband customer base has increased by 13 per cent while and have seen a 12 per cent growth each. Idea+ have a total of 75.6 million wireless broadband customers, compared with Airtel at 60.2 million. Incumbents have rationalised their prices for existing customers and are offering attractive deals to new customers similar to those offered by

"We believe most bad news on telecoms is out of the way now: success of feature phones post the increase in supplies could have some impact but a couple of large player exits are likely to more than offset the impact on incumbents. remains well positioned as raises prices gradually, weaker operators exit, and Idea- focus on cost rationalisation post-merger," BNP Paribas added.

As per a report by Citi, the proliferation of unlimited voice plans has helped start SIM consolidation, as it negates the need to keep multiple SIMs to take advantage of price arbitrage for making calls.

"Early signs of this are now visible with month-on-month fall in urban and rural tele density. The trend should accelerate in the coming months, helped by increasing shift towards unlimited plans and smaller players (used as second SIM) either getting consolidated or shutting networks," Citi added.